STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney and the state’s Bureau of Trails are holding their annual snowmobile tour on Friday in the North Country.

The tour is expected to include 75 to 80 miles of riding. It will start and end at Coleman State Park in Stewartstown, with stops in Clarksville and Pittsburg.

The tour will include an update on state park developments and improvements in Kenney’s District 1. It also will discuss the snowmobile season and the issues snowmobile clubs face.