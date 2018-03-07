CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Executive Council has voted to unanimously confirm Robert Lynn as chief justice of the state supreme court.

The council voted Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu had nominated Lynn to replace Chief Justice Linda Dalianis. She is retiring April 1 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70. Lynn himself turns 70 in about a year and a half.

Lynn, an associate justice on the court, worked as a federal prosecutor before becoming a Superior Court judge in 1992. He was nominated to the state Supreme Court in 2010 by Democratic Gov. John Lynch.

Lynn said his priorities as chief justice would include further implementation of the judicial system’s switch electronic filing and record-keeping and working with the education department to revive the understanding of civics among young people.