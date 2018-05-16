HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas prison officials have received court documents setting execution dates for two prisoners from the Fort Worth area, bringing to eight the number of inmates set for lethal injection in the coming months.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jeremy Desel says Juan Segundo is set to die Oct. 10 for the rape-slaying of an 11-year-old Fort Worth girl in 1986. He was arrested nearly 19 years later after a DNA match tied him to the slaying of Vanessa Villa. He also was tied to the rape-slayings of two women in the Fort Worth area in 1994 and 1995.

Also, Kwame Rockwell is facing execution Oct. 24 for the 2010 killing of 22-year-old Fort Worth convenience store clerk Daniel Rojas during a robbery. A bread deliveryman also was killed.