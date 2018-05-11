TONICA, Ill. (AP) — When Bob Beenenga of rural Tonica pulls his 1932 Ford Model 18 Roadster up to the beachfront starting line at The Race of Gentlemen this June, he’ll be crossing something off his bucket list, and honoring the racing legacy of an original hot rod.

The Race of Gentlemen, or TROG, is a multi-day throwback to the origins of auto racing. The event’s exclusive 1/8 mile drag races, held on a beach in Wildwood, New Jersey only allow cars built before 1934 — with no parts newer than 1953.

“I’m very excited to get into it,” Beenenga said. “It’s in the sixth year and it’s very hard to get a car entered.

“They’re trying to replicate the beach races of the earliest days of racing. Some of the earliest forms of racing automobiles were on the beach,” said Beenenga, 58. “It’s not really for speed or anything. It’s for demonstration and to have fun.”

Beenenga first set eyes on his 1932 roadster in high school, but didn’t get a chance to purchase it until 2010.

“When I was in high school I used to work at the Citgo Station in Oglesby, which is now Oscar’s, Art (Oberholtzer) used to come over and visit. I’d go over to his garage and I had seen this roadster in his garage in the late 70s. I’ve been after the car that long,” said Beenenga, who purchased the car in 2010 from then-owner Glen Allen of Princeton.

“A ’32 Ford Roadster is the car to have. That’s what started hot-rodding, the ’32 roadster. A lot of guys that came back from the war that were airplane guys and speed freaks wanted something that would go fast. So they took the fenders off these old cars and made hot rods out of them. That’s the car that pretty much started it all.”

Beenenga, a self-described life-long car guy, who organizes the annual Tonica Cruise Night, can trace the lineage of his roadster back to late hot-rodding royalty Gil Ayala, a famous custom car designer and painter in Los Angeles.

“He raced the car at El Mirage (California) on a dry lake in 1946, so the car has racing history. I have an official metal timing tag from that year that’s mounted on the car’s dash,” Beenenga said.

Beenenga honors Ayala’s racing legacy with the roadster’s 1946 276 cubic inch Flathead V8 motor, as well as a 1939 transmission.

“I went with a ’46 motor (and 1939 transmission) because when Gil Ayala raced it that’s what he had for a motor and transmission. I wanted to put the car back as close as I could to when he raced it. Everything else is stock on the car: brakes, rear axles, everything.”

After missing out at a chance to race at TROG in 2016, Beenenga isn’t letting anything hold him back this time around.

“We were going to go two years ago and race a car, and the hurricane came in and they delayed the race a week. We couldn’t go,” Beenenga said.

“My car got picked (again), and this year we’re going. hell or high water.”

After the race, Beenenga, whose collection of classic cars also includes a 1932 Ford three-window and a 1932 Ford five-window, won’t quite have all the items crossed off his auto dream bucket list.

“There’s an antique auto hill-climb in Colorado that I want to participate in, also,” he said.

