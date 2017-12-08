GRAFTON, Ill. (AP) — A family’s penchant for horses rubbed off — and then some — on its youngest member.

Illini Middle School student Reghan Bollinger, 13, started taking barrel racing seriously a few years ago. Her commitment showed recently when she qualified through the National Barrel Horse Association’s (NBHA) Illinois State Championships, as a 12 year old, for world competition next year.

Reghan, who celebrated her 13th birthday Nov. 1, finished both the youth and the open finals with qualifying times at approximately 14 seconds, which topped the youth finals as the fastest time all weekend last month in Gifford, Illinois. She won a saddle for the feat.

The engaging youngster lives in rural Grafton in Jersey County with her extended family of five quarter horses, three of which she races, two of which she personally owns and one of which she recently bought with money she’s won doing the sport she loves. Ultimately, she wants to go pro.

“I get so much adrenaline from it,” said Reghan, in seventh grade, as she recently sat with her mother, Kim, at their home. “If I have a good run, I come out shaking I’m so happy.”

Reghan won the Illinois state champion title for goat tying in 2013. Last year, she focused less on roping to concentrate more on barrel racing.

“She has no fear when she’s on a horse,” said Kim, who can’t say the same for herself. “Sometimes I just close my eyes.”

Though Reghan’s parents Kim and Kyle Bollinger did not encourage their daughter to undertake such a hobby, they clearly are proud of Reghan’s accomplishments and determination.

“We just ride,” Kim said of the pair, though years ago Kyle did some bull riding.

Kim’s father, Mike Stutz, who she described as an “old-school true cowboy,” shares Reghan’s passion for competing with her horses. He gave his granddaughter her star horse, Redneck, a 9-year-old male that he originally bought for himself, that helped her qualify for world youth and open competitions next summer and fall, respectively, in Georgia.

Stutz, originally from Alton, now lives north of Medora, Illinois.

“His family always had horses,” Kim recalled. “He didn’t do a lot of competition stuff, more just riding, but he loves that Reghan is involved with horses. She gets her natural riding ability from him. He wanted Reghan to try Redneck, though a little bit afraid he might be too much for her. But, shortly after she started riding him, she proved us all wrong.”

Now, Redneck is Reghan’s favorite horse.

“He’s superfast, has the best personality and he’s so cute,” she said.

Redneck even shares the same pre-race jitters with his owner.

“If my horse and I are by the arena, we both get nervous,” Reghan said. “If I’m nervous, it’s going to be a mess; if my horse is nervous, it’ll be a disaster.”

To relax before a race, Reghan walks in the warm-up pen where her respective horse, usually Redneck, is with her.

Reghan’s best friend and top barrel racing buddy is Jayda Tolle, of Alton, in ninth grade at Alton High School. Jayda also qualified for youth and open world competitions placing within the top 10 for youth in the NBHA Illinois State Championships.

“When they go to Missouri, others in the competition say, ‘The Illinois girls are here,'” Kim said about a respectful nervousness the pair cause their competition.

Reghan, who is a post player on Illini Middle’s basketball team, keeps her core in stellar shape, as well as her arms and sometimes concentrates on leg fitness.

“If not in good core shape, my horse won’t do good,” she said. “You’re all over the saddle. It throws the horse off.”

It helps to not watch others race during competitions.

“I don’t usually know the fastest time,” said Reghan, whose mom said Jayda is the only person who can talk to her daughter during competitions. “If Jayda wins it, I’m so happy for her. We celebrate together. If I knock a barrel and I’m out, I still scream for Jayda to win it. Usually either one of us in the top two. I plan to do this until I’m physically or financially unable to do so.”

Such talent runs in the Bollinger family as Reghan’s brother, Brennon Bollinger, 17, proved when he became one of the top four in Illinois for team roping. The Jersey Community High School senior also competed in the sport’s national finals.

