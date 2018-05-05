DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — The dress a girl wears to senior prom is often one of the most important in her young life, and it has to be just right.

MacArthur High School student Ronnisha Wilder looked for that perfect dress, searching specifically for something with an ethnic pattern, but could’t find what she wanted for the event, which is Saturday.

Fortunately, Wilder is taking a sewing class with teacher Leslie Dunkak, who is always willing to assist with student projects.

“I wanted something different,” Wilder said. “I was really scared to order (online) because some of them won’t come in looking the way you thought it would, so I thought I’d make my own.”

Not only did Wilder design and make her dress, classmate Brigid Duesterhaus, also a senior, did too. Sitting at the same work table in Dunkak’s classroom, the girls consulted one another, laughed often and didn’t act at all stressed about the daunting task.

“I just thought it would be cool, because especially when you buy a dress, a lot of girls end up accidentally getting the same dress,” Wilder said. “Mine’s going to be unique because I made it and I designed it, and it’s a great experience.”

Duesterhaus has actually made two dresses, one as a trial run with some lightweight material to make sure the design would work and she would be able to do it. It did, and she could, and the only problem with the final product is that at first her pockets were too small, she said. She doesn’t want to have to carry a bag, not even a clutch, in order to leave her hands free, and she wanted pockets that are usually absent in formal dresses.

“I don’t buy anything if it doesn’t have pockets,” she said.

In the first run, Duesterhaus put the zipper on the back; she moved it to the side for convenience and better fit the second time. One difficulty both girls ran into was making the gathers at the waist even, which is tough to do on a full skirt, as both dresses have.

“It was coming out all uneven,” Duesterhaus said, displaying her first attempt. “I tried pinning it and it’s working better this time.”

Both girls are confident they’ll finish in time, especially with Dunkak’s expert guidance, though they’re doing all the work. She only offers advice and the use of the classroom sewing machines. The dresses are all their own.

It’s been a lot of work, Wilder said, but she finds in calming.

“I just love fashion and designing,” Duesterhaus said. “I actually had the idea at the beginning of the year and Mrs. Dunkak was like, ‘Yeah, absolutely, make your own dress.’ I just found a big ball of fabric all the same color (for the trial run dress) so I just took it and cut it up in the design I wanted. I designed my own pattern and had to cut out the pattern pieces and used that to create my own dress.”

Wilder hasn’t made up her mind for certain, but she is definitely leaning toward studying fashion design in college.

“I’ll have a little experience under my belt,” she said. “I think we just got a little inspired in making our prom dresses, plus,” she added, laughing, “it’s a lot cheaper.”

