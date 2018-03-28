UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Police allege that an exchange student accused of threatening a shooting at his high school had ammunition in the Pennsylvania home where he was staying and also researched how to buy an AK-47.

Upper Darby police alleged Wednesday that 18-year-old Taiwanese exchange student An Tso Sun threatened to “shoot up” the Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School on May 1. Sun later said he was joking but was charged with making terroristic threats.

Superintendent Michael Chitwood says a military-style ballistic vest, ammunition clip pouches, a high-powered crossbow and live ammunition were found in Sun’s bedroom in Lansdowne.

Public defender Enrique Latoison said his client “had no intention or plans” to commit a school shooting, and many items found were things he wore to school for a Halloween costume contest.