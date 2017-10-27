QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — Nearly 20 years ago, Jerry Gilbert of Bloomfield, Iowa, put the keys into the ignition of his recently redone 1939 Ford Deluxe and took it for a drive. Soon after setting out a car crossed the median and struck him head-on.

Gilbert suffered some injuries, none life-threatening, but what caused him the most grief was seeing his street rod totaled. He and his wife were just getting their lives back to normal after she was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor, and Gilbert had invested a lot of money into redoing the Ford Deluxe.

There was no money to reinvest in the car, and for 19 years it sat untouched in Gilbert’s garage.

This year, Gilbert was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. He’s attended the Early Tin Dusters’ Fall Color Run in Quincy for 30 years, and he informed family and friends that he would be attending his 31st this weekend.

“We always talk about Tin Dusters as family, and Jerry has been family all of these years,” said Rick Chapman, president of Quincy Tin Dusters.

Gilbert feared this might be his last Fall Color Run, and family, friends and the Tin Dusters community surprised Gilbert on Oct. 15, with two special gifts.

Not only was Gilbert surprised in front of a large crowd with an award commemorating his attendance and enthusiasm for Tin Dusters, but he also was surprised with his Ford Deluxe rebuilt.

“I’m so humbled beyond words,” he said with family and friends surrounding him. “This is huge for me. I will treasure (the award and car) for the time I have left.”

His friends Brownie Brown and Robert Burress took the car out of the garage without Gilbert knowing about four months ago, and since then they have worked with Gilbert’s family, friends and Bloomfield businesses to rebuild the street rod. Various people chipped in money to redo the vehicle, and some Iowa businesses donated parts for the car.

“For them to go the extra mile for me is huge,” Gilbert said. “I love Quincy, and this community has always been so welcoming to me. This is just so awesome.”

Tom Williamson, a friend of Gilbert, lied and said he had won Best in Show so that Gilbert would come up on stage with Williamson for the surprise.

“Jerry is the person who got me and my wife into street rodding and coming to this event in Quincy,” Williamson said. “I’m deeply thankful to the club for assisting us in this surprise. The Deluxe is beautiful, and I’m so happy to be able to share in this moment with my friend.”

