DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — Some people learn best by doing, and at Millikin University, all students get that hands-on practice.

At Millikin, performance learning is used across every discipline, drawing in students from diverse majors to work together and get real-world experience that will provide them with solid preparation for careers.

Daniel Rivera, a junior business management major, is with Blue Brew, a coffee shop in downtown Decatur in Hickory Point Bank, run by 22 students in four divisions: marketing, finance, operations and research and development.

“The idea is allowing students to have ownership, so we have an executive board, and we’re creating an advisory board,” Rivera said. “We have all our different segments in our company, and we discuss in our class or in our exec board and we decide if (ideas) are feasible for the company to do.”

Students took part in a “reverse” job fair to showcase their student-run businesses on March 28, sponsored by the university’s Career Center and the Center for Entrepreneurship.

Big Blue Backpacks is a miniature nonprofit, said Leslie Chandler, who is a senior human services major. Working with staff at Dennis School, the students prepare 83 bags of food a week for Dennis to hand out to students who might be hungry over the weekend and school breaks without access to school breakfasts and lunches.

“We’re actually getting experience in the food service field as well as helping others and things that relate to any job you get in any other field,” Chandler said, “the conflict resolution, leadership skills, networking with agencies in the community.”

Performance learning enhances their educations because learning theoretically in class out of a book is not the same as going out and doing something, Rivera said.

“You’re actually going into the real world and dealing with individuals,” Rivera said. “You’re going to talk to the CEO at Marquis Beverage and try to make a deal and say, ‘Why should you make a deal with us? Why should you work with us?'”

Blue Brew has accountants and all the other aspects of a business, Rivera said. While doing assignments and earning grades is valuable, doing “C” work in a classroom doesn’t hurt a real company. Because the students are running a real business, they have to bring their real skills and work for profits.

“It’s taking skills from the class and putting it into real experience for us to grow ourselves as individuals and hopefully grow the students to build networks and possibly job opportunities as well,” Rivera said.

In the human services department, said Black Carmichael, who is also part of Big Blue Backpacks, students are required to have several hundred hours of community service internships prior to graduation. One of the ways those students have a leg up when job-hunting is that they’ve already logged so much experience before ever leaving school, he said.

“You have that opportunity to have that advanced capstone internship and you have 500-plus hours of experience, whereas my counterparts (in other schools) don’t have nearly the hands-on experience that we do here at Millikin,” Carmichael said.

Performance learning also allows students to “try out” their career path in time to change it if it turns out it’s not what they thought it would be.

“Having the opportunity to go out in the field, and in human services you work with schools, police departments and many entities within the community, and you can experience all of those different groups,” Carmichael said, “So really it takes away the stress and gives you the opportunity to see if this is really something you’re passionate about doing.”

___

Source: (Decatur) Herald & Review, https://bit.ly/2uPucXi

___

Information from: Herald & Review, http://www.herald-review.com