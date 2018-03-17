PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — While it might not be politically correct, a popular joke in Pekin is that Larry Weiland is the best one-legged bowler in town.

Truth is, he might be the best one-legged bowler anywhere.

Weiland bowls with a prosthetic limb on his right leg, starting just below the knee. It’s the result of a factory accident when he was working at Corn Products 55 years ago. But it doesn’t appear to bother him on the lanes.

Now 75, Weiland carries a high average of about 215 at Sunset Lanes and has bowled well enough over his career that he was inducted into the Greater Pekin Bowling Association’s Hall of Fame in 2014 … and not in the handicapped division.

“I’ve never done anything handicapped,” Weiland said. “My vehicle does not have handicap stickers, to where I could park different. I don’t believe in any of that stuff. I can do anything everybody else does, and that’s why I’ve always tried to prove I could do that.”

Weiland lost the lower part of his right leg in 1963 when he was just 20.

“I got it caught in a conveyor in a factory,” he said. “It took a little while for it to heal up real good. I lost it in April, and by August I had an artificial leg.

“After losing my leg I became very competitive. So I did everything — slow-pitch softball, industrial league and church league basketball. It pushed me to do that much better.”

Weiland didn’t start bowling until after the accident, so he never had to adjust to bowling with the artificial limb.

“I started bowling in the late 1960s,” he said. “I was averaging in the upper 180s, but was never real good. Until I retired, you just went bowling and had a good time.

“I never had any problems with the leg, because I slide on my left foot, being right-handed. It never bothered me once I got used to using it.”

After retiring at 62, Weiland started bowling with some of the better bowlers in Pekin, and that’s when his game started to improve.

“I started bowling with my cousin, Jim Reader, his boy Jim Jr.,” he said “I started listening to what they were saying — about bowling balls and how to make deliveries — and started picking up a little bit of that stuff. And I learned a little on my own, too.

“I didn’t have a 300 game until 2004 when I was 62. Before I retired, I didn’t figure I’d shoot anything big or make the hall of fame. Then all of a sudden things started coming together.”

Weiland had another trey in 2007, then two more in 2008 and another in 2009. Then in 2010 at Roxy’s, Weiland had games of 300, 259 and 277 for an 836 set. In 2013, he had an 812 at Sunset Lanes.

“I’ve got about 14 300s now and two 800s,” he said.

The United States Bowling Congress doesn’t keep records of honor scores rolled by people bowling with prosthetics. But there are stories on-line of bowlers with artificial limbs who have rolled just one 300. So Weiland has to be at or near the top of the list.

Weiland bowled his most recent 300 two years ago and just missed one a few weeks ago when he had a 299 at Sunset Lanes in a 779 series.

“It would have been my first one at Sunset,” he said.

But it might only be a matter of time. Weiland, who has averaged as high as 220 for a season, bowls regularly in three leagues, and sometimes gets called to sub so often that he finds himself bowling seven times a week.

And he doesn’t think he’ll slow down any time soon, as long as he stays healthy.

“The main thing is that I keep my legs in good shape,” he said. “I use an exercise bike, and in the summertime I run a mowing business. So it’s a lot of walking.”

For Weiland, it’s resulted in a lot of high scores on the lanes. And that’s no joke.

