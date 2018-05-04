JEWETT, Ill. (AP) — Millie Lee Gentry was born and raised around the southern Illinois village of Jewett with musical talent handed down through her family.

“I’ve sung all my life,” said the eighth child of 12 in the Gentry family. “I grew up with a lot of music around us.”

At the age of 2, Millie Lee started her passion for music. Her grandparents were very influential in the development of her music career as they were both choir leaders at a local church.

At 12 years old, Millie Lee started touring the Midwest with the Cumberland County Barn Dance, along with her parents.

Later Millie Lee sang for Bill Burry and the Wagon Wheels of Effingham before she had to leave the state when her husband, Ted Lindsay, who is now deceased, was transferred to California for his job.

Millie Lee and her husband lived around Santa Maria, California, north of Los Angeles and south of Pismo Beach. While in California, Millie Lee played with a couple of bands, Millie Lee with The Country Buddies and Millie Lee and The Country Gentry Band.

Her first California band, The Country Buddies, once had an opportunity to perform in one of California’s state prisons.

“That was quite an experience,” Millie Lee explained.

Millie Lee says one of the most disappointing times in her career happened when the band she was playing with was supposed to travel to Vietnam and Thailand for a USO Show in the mid-1960s. The band was set to go on the tour and at the last minute some band members decided to back out.

“I cried for two weeks,” Millie Lee said when she found out they were not going on the USO tour. “We were set to go. I even had my passport.”

“I was so mad. I got all of those shots to go overseas and didn’t get to go,” Millie Lee added. “We even had a brochure sent to Vietnam telling all the military bases we were coming.”

“I broke up with that band,” Millie Lee said.

After the band broke up, she created a new band called Millie Lee and The Country Gentry Band.

Playing in her new band was Vernon Ellington, an uncle to country music performer Buck Owens. Other members of the band playing with Millie Lee included Vernon Ellington’s son, Jim Ellington, Johnnie Torres and Dave Brown.

The new band opened new doors for Millie, including meeting and performing with country music celebrities, along with her first recording contract on the TRAC Record Company label in 1967 to release 45 rpm records. Millie Lee appeared on stage with Buck Owens and the Buckaroos, Merle Haggard and Tex Ritter to name a few.

She came back to the Jewett area and put together another band after her husband’s job transferred him back in 1969.

Millie Lee and the Leeways recorded a music album in 1970 entitled “Millie Lee and the Leeways – The Bottle and the Microphone” in a Mattoon studio engineered by Jeff Galey. The band played together for a total of 17 years.

Members of the Leeways included Marvin Austin, steel guitar; Liberato “Libby” Barreto on drums; Andy Dhom played bass guitar and Bill Levitt on lead guitar.

Millie Lee says the highlight of her career was being selected in 1975 as a Midwest regional semifinalist for the Grand Ole Opry’s 50th Anniversary Talent Search, a contest held in Indianapolis.

She was also a guest on a locally produced television show for a television station in central Illinois and sang as the opening act for George Morgan, Roy Acuff Jr., Tommy Cash, Ray Price and Hank Williams Jr. when they came to Illinois.

The band broke up in the late 1980s after her son, Loren Lindsay, a drummer and vocalist for the group, left Illinois to move to Nashville, Tennessee, to be a drummer and back-up vocalist for country music artist Charlie Louvin and his Sand Mountain Band, long-time members of the Grand Ole Opry. Lindsay also played the drums for country music artist Jean Shepard at the Grand Ole Opry.

Today, Millie Lee, who married Jim Stewart in 2011, enjoys singing in the Jewett Community Church and singing at community events.

She also makes guest appearances at the Greenup Hootenanny with the Original Country Classics Band the first Saturday of every month and is a guest singer for Tom Campbell and the Country Boys at the Ashmore Community Center on the third Saturday of every month.

