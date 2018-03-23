DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — Like many students, Millikin University junior Alicia Cunningham struggled as a freshman to fit in and feel comfortable in her new surroundings.

The ladies of the Sister Circle quickly welcomed her, and it made a big difference, she said.

“I didn’t see any organizations like this that had girls that look like me in it,” said Cunningham, who is from Indianapolis.

Begun in 1996, Sister Circle’s original focus was to help African-American women adjust to college life, but its mission grew over the years to accept any woman who needs support.

“We represent unrepresented women,” said Kayla Swope, the group’s current president. “This is for you, the unrepresented, and that’s anybody.”

Sister Circle’s mission is to bring women together through similar experiences and storytelling, while also empowering them. They address the needs and concerns of academics, career, beauty standards, sexuality and relationships. The women often meet with other organizations for activities and events.

Swope is from Chicago, and she joined Sister Circle to become more involved on campus.

“I was trying to find the right fit,” she said.

Swope attended one of the group’s general assembly meetings for information, but she found the group’s highlights are the fun events mixed with effective topics.

One of the recent events focused on women in the workplace. Professionals emphasized the importance of how to represent themselves, how to act and what to wear.

“To follow that, we had a fashion show,” Swope said. “We give tips on what you should do in going to an interview.”

Other students are invited to attend the events, which are often held in popular areas of campus, making all feel welcome.

Sister Circle also collaborates with Brothers Moving Forward, a similar group for male students.

Jalon Thurmon-Tell, vice president of Brothers Moving Forward, said his group gives young minority students a chance to be part of something and meet others who share similar experiences.

“Whether they are black, white, yellow, purple, it is a chance for us all to come together and make each other better,” he said. “We are here for a positive reason and to give back to the community.”

One of the most recent events the two groups organized was a “battle of the sexes” competition, including trivia and a cooking contest.

Sister Circle is under Millikin’s Multicultural Student Council umbrella. Other organizations include Brothers Moving Forward as well as the African Student Organization, Multicultural Voices of Praise and Latin America Student Organization.

Alyssa Farmer, a junior from Springfield, said she has been a member of Sister Circle for three semesters. She said she enjoys discussing concerns and important events in and out of school with her peers.

An artist, Farmer said Sister Circle was able to help her organize a show for others to view her work.

“It was a great milestone for me to start out my career as an artist,” she said.

Farmer became a member after she met a Sister Circle member during her freshman year.

“They had great events,” she said. “Even as a freshman, I still felt like I was part of the upperclassmen.”

___

Source: (Decatur) Herald & Review, http://bit.ly/2Itxqm5

___

Information from: Herald & Review, http://www.herald-review.com