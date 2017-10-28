PERU, Ill. (AP) — For more than 80 years, members of the Kunkel family have been going to St. Bede Academy.

Except for a dry spell from the early ’50s to the late ’60s, a Kunkel attended St. Bede most every year since the mid-1930s, and the family estimates 77 Kunkels went to the private school near the Peru-Spring Valley border.

To put that in perspective, the Kunkel-St. Bede connection predates U.S. involvement in World War II, the ball point pen and flu shots.

But this spring, when St. Bede senior Alec Kunkel of Peru earns his diploma, that streak will come to an end — at least for a while.

“It feels pretty special,” Alec said. “I’m the last one of the streak. Who knows what my kids might do one day or what one of the other Kunkels will be doing. Maybe they’ll start a new streak.”

Alec said growing up he heard about the academy from his family. Both his extended family and immediate family include alumni — dad Kent Kunkel was a class of ’83 graduate; sister, Lauren, class of ’12; and brother, Jack, class of ’16.

This year, Alec’s great-uncle, Aloysius, celebrated his 65th reunion. Aloysius’ son, Andy Kunkel, celebrated his 45th reunion, and his grandson, Brad Kunkel, celebrated his 15th reunion.

“My dad just let me know there was a whole string of Kunkels,” Alec said. “It seems like it was a little more strict back then with the punishments and stuff.”

And some things are still the same.

“It seems like it was still a pretty notable school for academics,” Alec said.

It was a two-way street, and Alec also heard about his family from St. Bede staff — and not just his recently-graduated brother and sister.

“My freshman year, coach (John) Bellino was still there, and he’d talk about my dad sometimes,” Alec said. “That was weird.”

Kevin Kunkel, class of ’73, said the St. Bede tradition dates back to his grandparents, who near the start of the 20th century managed to make an Illinois Valley-Chicago romance work.

Teresa Blume would regularly travel away from the bright lights of the city to see August Kunkel down on the farm.

“The only place you’d have any luxury was the dairy barn where you had electricity,” said Andy Kukel, August’s grandson.

During their courtship, Kunkel and Blume would ride past what Kunkel joked was a home for wayward boys. It was actually the St. Bede monastery.

“Grandma said, ‘If we have any sons we’re going to send them to school there,'” said Kevin Kunkel.

Not only did August and Teresa Kunkel’s children end up at St. Bede Academy, but so did their grandchildren, great nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren.

“It was always said if you were a Kunkel you would go to St. Bede,” Brad Kunkel said.

The tally of Kunkels with St. Bede diplomas includes Rita Kunkel, wife of Aloysuys Kunkel, who received an honorary diploma in 1987.

“When the youngest graduated, they gave mom a diploma, so everyone would have one,” said Charlie Kunkel, class of ’77.

According to St. Bede’s records. Maurice Kunkel was the first from the family to graduate from the academy back in 1938. The next year he was joined by Glenn.

Then in the ’40s the floodgates opened, and five Kunkels graduated from St. Bede, including Aloysius.

“Sometimes I walked to school from my grandmother’s,” Aloysius recalled.

His morning trek to school started northeast of Granville and sometimes involved a ferry ride. Sometimes he would cross the frozen river. Occasionally, a cousin would give him a lift. While he was at St. Bede, Aloysius was a Golden Gloves boxer in the 112-pound weight class.

“He was a little squirt during high school,” said Rita, his wife. “He gained weight in the service. I didn’t know him back then.”

Sports are popular in the family. Many of the Kunkel men boxed or played football, basketball or ran track for some notable Bruins teams. Alec runs track and will play shooting guard for the basketball team.

Records show a span of no graduating Kunkels from ’53 to ’68, but 23 Kunkels graduated between 1969 and 1983. That’s more than one per year.

Those graduates included Rosemary Kunkel, who graduated in ’73 and was one of the first young women to earn a diploma at St. Bede.

The Kunkels remember joint events in the ’60s and ’70s held with all-girl schools and dances with rival public schools.

“After every L-P game there’d be a dance, and after every dance there’d be a fight,” Kevin Kunekl said.

The concentration of family meant no one was ever a stranger, Andy said, and it both prevented and enabled different types of mischief.

“Sometimes I’d be Andy, sometimes I’d be Tom,” Andy said. “Sometimes I slept, sometimes he slept.”

Charlie Kunkel, class of ’77, said he was spared bullying because of the numerous Kunkels.

“When I was a freshman I was never bothered because of who my brothers were,” he said.

Alec Kunkel, who plans to study business marketing at a Big 10 university after St. Bede, prizes the time he was able to spend with friends.

“My favorite was lunches and taking a break and talking to friends,” he said.

While there are no Kunkel kids imminently bound for St. Bede, there could be some within the next couple of decades.

Brad Kunkel married a Hall alumna this year, and they’ve already decided any future children will be St. Bede Bruins.

“I just got married in April,” Brad Kunkel said. “My wife and I have already discussed that.”

For his part, Brad said he’s glad to be part of the lengthy tradition.

“I think it’s really neat coming from the third generation and saying, ‘My parents, my grandparents, my uncles, my aunts and most of my cousins went to the same school,'” Brad Kunkel said.

