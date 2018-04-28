GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) — ?(Boxing) helps me build up my strength and my endurance, and part of it is being here with other people, since I live alone,” Wise said during a recent Rock Steady Boxing Galesburg open house on the fourth floor of the Weinberg Arcade.

Rock Steady Boxing is a fitness routine for individuals fighting Parkinson’s disease, and has dozens of affiliates around the country.

Carlos Duncan, former Gold Glove and professional boxer, helped start the local chapter after a chance meeting.

“I was at Staples and an employee told me her husband has Parkinson’s and they were going to Macomb for Rock Steady,” said Duncan. “She thought I should look into having a program here, so I did my research and Kelvin Medley and I became certified trainers.”

The day’s workouts started with breathing exercises and stretches. They then did some walking exercises to warm up. Most in the program are elderly, and many have visible symptoms of their disease; some use a walker or a cane, but they kept moving.

Among them was Gordon Ziegler, 84, of Galesburg.

“I first noticed the symptoms last January,” he said. “It started with my right arm, then my right leg. Now it affects the left side.”

“I started the program when they started it. So far, it’s been beneficial,” said the Gale Products retiree. “You just got to keep moving.”

“If you don’t put something into it, you don’t get anything out of it,” added Wise. “I actually broke my arm a couple months ago.”

Karen Kleine, dressed in white and using pink boxing gloves, took her turns at the heavy bag, too.

“I feel a lot stronger, I have more stamina,” she said. “But the best part is the people I’m here with. We just all have a camaraderie. It connects us.”

“I can see it growing,” said Duncan. “Now that the weather is getting warmer, more people will be able to get out.”

“It’s just about getting up and doing something. These little steps help them, give them hope. It’s about waking up in the morning and saying, ‘I’ve got my two hands and my two feet.'”

Duncan, 77, speaks from experience. In 2008, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and given three to five years to live. But, he kept moving and kept living.

“I feel good because I’m doing something that God put me here to do, and I know that.”

