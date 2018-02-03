SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Diane Bell, director of victim services at the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, never knows who might need her help.

It could be a scared child who has been the victim of a sexual assault or a nervous witness who is dreading an approaching court date.

To help these people, Bell often turns to Gibson, a 2 1/2-year-old black lab who joined the staff last year as their first facility dog. As the resident facility dog, it’s Gibson’s job to stay close to the victims and witnesses, let them pet him and be a reassuring presence as they share their difficult stories.

Luckily, Gibson is very good at his job.

“It’s like he has a sense for it. He’s so in-tune with what’s going on and picking up on those emotions in people. It’s almost like he knows who needs a little help and comfort,” Bell said.

Gibson arrived at the state’s attorney’s office in May, a part of its ongoing mission to support crime victims and witnesses. In addition to Bell, victim advocates Tami Richmond and Holli Gleason were trained to be his handlers. Gibson wears a blue vest, has an ID card on his collar with his picture, and spends the entire workday with one of the three women.

“He loves coming to work. … He’s just ready for whatever the day is going to bring,” Bell said. “That’s one thing we never know here: Who is going to walk through the door and need our services.”

One case Gibson was involved in was a sexual assault involving a victim who was in her late teens. Toward the start of the case, she had to give a deposition and describe the assault in detail.

“This whole process was very upsetting for her,” Richmond said. “The minute she met Gibson, it was easier for her to come in and speak to us. All he really did was lay beside her and kind of add that layer of comfort and security for her. She was very clear and concise (in the deposition). I think that gave her that little bit of stability that she needed to be able to talk to us.”

Gibson also accompanied the teen to court for the sentencing hearing.

“She held the leash during the plea. … She had a grip,” Bell said. “Gibson was lying by her feet.”

Gibson also is used at the Sangamon County Child Advocacy Center when police and prosecutors are interviewing children who have been sexually abused, said Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser.

“When they are conducting forensic interviews, Gibson will be in there with them, helping to put them at ease and making it more comfortable for them to do their interviews,” Milhiser said.

While Gibson is good with kids, age doesn’t seem to a factor when it comes to who could benefit from his company. When an elderly woman in a wheelchair was hesitant about testifying in a first-degree murder trial, Gibson helped save the day.

“When Gibson came in, he completely relaxed her,” Milhiser said. “She went and testified at the trial and was very comfortable. I think that was in large part to Gibson being with her in our office prior to her testifying. He is an asset.”

Gibson was donated to the state’s attorney’s office by Support Dogs Inc., which also provides training for the staff. He’s certified as a service dog, which is a higher classification than what is needed for his job as a facility dog.

His service dog training includes picking up items that are dropped on the floor. The handlers sometime demonstrate these skills to crime victims and witnesses to break the ice when they first meet Gibson.

Sangamon County Animal Control and their staff provide veterinary care for Gibson.

Statewide, Sangamon is one of five counties to have a facility dog. According to the Courthouse Dogs Foundation website, there are currently 145 dogs working in 35 states.

When not helping crime victim and witnesses, Gibson spends his workday in Richmond and Gleason’s office. He has a crate in the corner where he can go if he needs a break, but he also likes to curl up under the women’s desk.

Gibson knows he’s at work whenever he’s wearing his vest, but he starts to get a little excited when the clock rolls around to 4:30 p.m.

Other employees at the state’s attorney’s office refrain from playing with Gibson during the workday so he can stay focused, but at the end of the day, they loosen up a bit.

“He can tell when 4:30 hits and the employees come walking down the hallway. He can’t wait to see them. He loves our employees because they will stop and play with him,” Gleason said.

At the end of the day, Gibson usually goes home with Richmond, but he also occasionally goes home with Gleason or Bell.

“After work, he’s just like a regular dog,” Bell said. “We are all dog lovers. When he goes home with us, he’s like one of our dogs. He plays, he lies around or he’ll have a treat. He’s just like a regular dog.”

