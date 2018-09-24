FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A medical examiner says he’s not sure whether a North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb died from blood loss or strangulation.

Dr. Victor Froloff testified Monday in the trial of William Hoehn (hayn), who is accused in the August 2017 death of Savanna Greywind. Froloff called it an unusual case with “two competitive causes of death.”

Hoehn’s former girlfriend, Brooke Crews, pleaded guilty earlier and was sentenced to life in prison.

Hoehn has admitted helping cover up the crime but says he didn’t know about Crews’ plan to kill Greywind and take her baby.

Prosecutors say Hoehn came upon a bloody scene with Crews and Greywind. They say he put a rope around Greywind’s neck and tightened it.