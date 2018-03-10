DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A former youth counselor at Four Oaks juvenile facility in Davenport has been arrested after being accused of helping the escape of three juveniles offenders — one of which she was involved with romantically.

Television station KWQC reports that 19-year-old Hannah Rose Fitzpatrick, of Marion, Iowa, is charged with sexual misconduct with a youth offender in her custody. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.

Police say that on Feb. 2, Fitzpatrick helped three juveniles escape the facility by driving them to an address in Davenport. Police say she then engaged in a sex act with one of the offenders.

