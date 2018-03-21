GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A 50-year-old Wyoming woman has been sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her former employer.

The Gillette News Record reports that Rozet resident Sally Hansen was sentenced on Tuesday. Her punishment was reduced as part of a plea agreement with the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.

Hansen pleaded guilty to five felony counts of theft. A sentence of two to four years in state prison on each charge was suspended. She paid $313,000 with a cashier’s check as part of her agreed-upon restitution.

Hansen had been accused of stealing from Tisdale Creek Ranch Inc. and TCRI Measurement. Company owner Jeff Gray had called for her to serve jail time.

