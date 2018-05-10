BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer has been sentenced to three years in prison after acknowledging using his position of authority to coerce a woman into having sex and impregnating her.

The Billings Gazette reports that 43-year-old Dana Michael Bullcoming pleaded guilty in December to deprivation of rights under color of law as part of a plea agreement. Two counts of lying to federal officers were dismissed and the government also agreed not to prosecute Bullcoming for sexual abuse.

Court documents say in 2015 the victim reported that Bullcoming came to her house and told her “something had to be done” about a drunk driving incident.

The victim asked Bullcoming if he meant “sex,” and he said yes.

They had unprotected sex and she ended up pregnant.

