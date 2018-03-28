HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A former Woodburn police officer pleaded guilty to sexual abuse and online sexual corruption of a child under the age of 16.

The Statesman Journal reports 29-year-old Daniel Kerbs entered the plea last week and will be sentenced May 23 in Washington County.

Tigard police arrested Kerbs last July after a three-week investigation into allegations that he sexually abused a girl in that city during 2013 and 2014.

The Woodburn Police Department hired Kerbs as a patrol officer in January 2015.

