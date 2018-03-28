HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A former Woodburn police officer pleaded guilty to sexual abuse and online sexual corruption of a child under the age of 16.
The Statesman Journal reports 29-year-old Daniel Kerbs entered the plea last week and will be sentenced May 23 in Washington County.
Tigard police arrested Kerbs last July after a three-week investigation into allegations that he sexually abused a girl in that city during 2013 and 2014.
The Woodburn Police Department hired Kerbs as a patrol officer in January 2015.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com