RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright is fighting authorities’ attempt to extradite her from California to Tennessee, where she’s charged with killing him in 2010.
Sherra Wright made a very brief appearance Wednesday in Riverside County Superior Court. A judge explained that the only issue in her extradition is whether or not she’s the person named in the arrest warrant out of Memphis.
She was told to return for a hearing Jan. 8.
Her attorney told the Desert Sun newspaper after the hearing that Wright is simply “exercising a right to go through the process.”
Sherra Wright was arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lorenzen Wright, who played for five teams over 13 seasons as a forward and center in the NBA.