CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court justice who resigned before his colleagues were impeached can no longer practice law in the state.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Wednesday the state Supreme Court formally annulled Menis Ketchum’s license to practice law in an Oct. 4 order.
Ketchum pleaded guilty in August to one felony count of wire fraud related to his personal use of a state vehicle and gas fuel card. He’ll be sentenced in December.
The 75-year-old retired in July, which meant he wasn’t subject to impeachment proceedings.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pipe bombs target Democrats, CNN as political tensions mount WATCH
- South Carolina adds 2nd billionaire with huge jackpot ticket VIEW
- Police say former boyfriend fatally shot Utah athlete from Pullman before killing himself
- Killer of Utah student called himself womanizing manipulator WATCH
- How sex columnist Dan Savage became an issue in an Illinois congressional race
The impeachment probe was sparked by questions involving more than $3 million in renovations to justices’ offices and expanded to accusations of corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty.
The timing of his resignation also means voters will choose his replacement, instead of the governor.
___
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.