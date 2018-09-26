CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An impeached former West Virginia Supreme Court justice has filed a federal lawsuit accusing elected officials of gender bias and other violations.
Former Justice Robin Davis’ lawsuit says she would not have been impeached “had she not been a woman.” It seeks to halt her upcoming impeachment trial in the state Senate.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday names Gov. Jim Justice and multiple legislators as defendants. It says a Judiciary Investigation Commission previously dismissed code of judicial conduct complaints against Davis, a Democrat.
Meanwhile, impeached Justice Margaret Workman has asked the state Supreme Court to halt her upcoming Senate trial.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh's 'choir boy' image on Fox interview rankles former Yale classmates
- Cosby in cuffs: TV star gets 3 to 10 years for sex assault VIEW
- 'How'd you find me?': Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge has been holed up in a beach house amid media firestorm
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named
- Kavanaugh nomination: Third woman comes forward with sexual misconduct allegation
The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Republican Delegates Michael Folk and Pat McGeehan say Workman and Davis are trying to obstruct the Legislature’s impeachment duty.