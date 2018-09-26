CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An impeached former West Virginia Supreme Court justice has filed a federal lawsuit accusing elected officials of gender bias and other violations.

Former Justice Robin Davis’ lawsuit says she would not have been impeached “had she not been a woman.” It seeks to halt her upcoming impeachment trial in the state Senate.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday names Gov. Jim Justice and multiple legislators as defendants. It says a Judiciary Investigation Commission previously dismissed code of judicial conduct complaints against Davis, a Democrat.

Meanwhile, impeached Justice Margaret Workman has asked the state Supreme Court to halt her upcoming Senate trial.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Republican Delegates Michael Folk and Pat McGeehan say Workman and Davis are trying to obstruct the Legislature’s impeachment duty.