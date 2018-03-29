CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A former assistant prison warden accused of soliciting oral sex from an inmate will likely avoid prison time.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday 68-year-old Clyde Alderman entered an Alford plea to three misdemeanor counts of solicitation March 19. An Alford plea isn’t an admission of guilt, but acknowledges the prosecution has enough evidence to win conviction.

He’d been indicted on three felonies. He was accused of calling a male inmate into his office at Indian Creek Correctional Center at least thrice and exchanging special privileges for oral sex.

Alderman’s 36-month sentence was entirely suspended, contingent on good behavior under supervision for two years. He must also enroll in counseling.

Department of Corrections spokesman Gregory Carter says the department won’t say if Alderman was terminated or allowed to retire in July.

