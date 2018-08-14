CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia Tech student has pleaded guilty to concealing the body of a slain 13-year-old girl, but still faces trial on a more serious charge of being an accessory to the teen’s killing.

Natalie Keepers entered her guilty plea Tuesday.

She is scheduled to face trial in September, accused of being an accessory before the fact in the killing of Nicole Lovell, a Blacksburg middle school student.

Keepers, of Laurel, Maryland, and David Eisenhauer, of Columbia, Maryland, were freshmen engineering students at Virginia Tech when Lovell was fatally stabbed in 2016.

Eisenhauer is serving a 50-year sentence after pleading no contest to charges of first-degree murder, abduction and concealing a body.

Prosecutors say Eisenhauer met Lovell online and killed her months later, fearing his relationship with her would be exposed.