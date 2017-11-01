CHICAGO (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden aimed several jabs at President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Chicago speech.
Biden on Wednesday told the Chicago Council on Global Affairs that Trump has a foreign policy that goes “beyond ideological incoherence” and treats global affairs like a “dog-eat-dog competition.”
Biden also focused a large chunk of his speech time on Putin without touching directly on alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. He contended Putin and his backers want only to preserve their wealth and power. He added Putin has sought undermine democratic institutions and weaken the bonds of western allies.
Referencing Trump, Biden said “our sitting president has been unwilling to call out Putin for Russia’s meddling in our democracy or criticize his actions.” He called that “astonishing.”
Most Read Stories
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
- UCLA's Jim Mora fires back at former Huskies QB Brock Huard after Josh Rosen comments