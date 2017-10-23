BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A former nurse who worked at Buffalo’s veterans’ hospital has admitted to stealing a patient’s pain medication.
Federal prosecutors say 61-year-old Dorothy Sellari, of Williamsville, faces up to a year in prison after pleading guilty Monday to theft of government property.
Authorities say Sellari was a licensed practical nurse at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in the summer of 2015 when she took a dose of hydromorphone prescribed for a patient. An investigation found she had previously taken and used waste amounts of medications prescribed for hospital patients.
She will be sentenced Feb. 5.
