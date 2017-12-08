GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A former employee of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been sentenced to three years’ probation for two felony theft convictions.

Television station KSNB reports that 59-year-old John Cochnar, of Grand Island, was sentenced Friday in Hall County District Court.

Authorities say he burglarized the service office of the Platte River Whooping Crane Trust office on March 21. Prosecutors say he took property and stole $508 from a donation box.

In a plea agreement, Cochnar pleaded no contest to felony theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking.

Information from: KSNB-TV, http://www.nbcneb.com.