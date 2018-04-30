TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former University of Arizona assistant track and field coach convicted of assaulting a female student-athlete in 2015 has pleaded guilty to felony counts of stalking and violating a restraining order.
Pima County prosecutors say Craig Carter entered a plea deal Monday. He’ll serve three years in prison on the stalking charge and 2 ½ years for violating the protective order with the sentences running concurrently.
Carter was convicted last month of aggravated assault and assault with a dangerous instrument.
The 50-year-old ex-coach didn’t testify during his trial, but admitted to authorities that he choked the woman and threatened her with a box cutter when she wanted to end their relationship.
Prosecutors say Carter faces up to 23 years in prison when he’s sentenced May 14 on the March convictions.