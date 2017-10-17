TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Former Tulsa Mayor Kathy Taylor is suing an insurance company and insurance broker over payments for a lost $4 million blue diamond ring.

The Tulsa World reports the federal lawsuit filed in Tulsa seeks more than $75,000. It alleges AIG Property Casualty Co. paid $4 million for the loss, but hasn’t covered the ring’s full value.

A motion to dismiss the case filed by the broker, Integro USA Inc., says Taylor and her husband rejected a policy that would cover any increase in the value of the ring.

Taylor and attorneys for AIG and Integro didn’t return the newspaper’s phone calls for comment.

Taylor said she lost the ring while vacationing in California when she took it off to wash her hands and forgot to put it back on her finger.

___

