BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The former treasurer of a western New York school organization admits to stealing more than $18,000 from it.

Erie County prosecutors say 38-year-old Jennifer Seyfang, of Tonawanda, pleaded guilty to larceny charges Wednesday and faces up to four years in prison.

Seyfang admits stealing the money from the Charles A. Lindbergh Elementary School in 2016 and 2017 while serving as treasurer of the parent-teachers association.

Authorities say she also tried to steal nearly $10,000 from the Greater Buffalo Gymnastics Booster Club while treasurer there.

Prosecutors say she has paid all of the money back.