HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former northwestern Indiana township trustee for forcing her employees to donate time and money to her re-election campaigns.

Former Calumet Township Trustee Mary Elgin was sentenced Wednesday to 12 months and one day after pleading guilty to conspiracy and fraud charges.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Elgin was trustee from 2003 until 2014. She employed about 200 workers who distributed aid to Gary’s poorest residents.

Federal prosecutors in 2014 charged Elgin and three others, including her son, Steven Hunter, who had led the township’s information systems and technology office. He also has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

The FBI uncovered evidence that Elgin directed her administrative staff to distribute political fundraising tickets to employees and to keep track of their ticket sales.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com