TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former corrections guard in southern Arizona has been sentenced to 13 months in prison for sexually abusing an inmate.
Federal prosecutors say 43-year-old Donovan Begay also was sentenced to a presumptive life term of supervised release Thursday and ordered to register as a sex offender.
Begay previously pleaded guilty in the abuse case.
He was working as a corrections officer with the Tohono O’odham Corrections Center in the fall of 2015.
Begay was accused of engaging in multiple instances of sexual contact with an inmate housed at the facility.
Authorities say Begay also must pay a $5,100 fine plus court costs.