DALLAS (AP) — A Texas Department of Public Safety sergeant who monitored truck safety must serve 15 months in federal prison for accepting bribes in exchange for favorable inspections.

Kevin Gerard Cauley of Rockwall was sentenced Monday in Dallas. The 51-year-old Cauley last June pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud.

Cauley, who’s no longer with DPS, worked in commercial vehicle enforcement in North Texas. Prosecutors say the case involved concealing information during 2014 and 2015.

Officials say Cauley received at least $4,000 from a trucking company owner to give some vehicles top-level safety clearance, to avoid having to stop at highway inspection stations. A good safety rating also meant lower insurance premiums.

Prosecutors say a trucking company owner pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

DPS officials didn’t immediately return messages for comment Wednesday.