CAMERON, Texas (AP) — A former sheriff’s captain in Central Texas has pleaded guilty to stealing as much as $40,000 from a jail fund that inmates use to make commissary purchases.
Forty-three-year-old Katrina Carie Douglas of Temple pleaded guilty to theft by a public servant during a court appearance Wednesday in Milam (MYL’-um) County.
The state is seeking to have the stolen money returned and also reimbursement of $15,000 for the cost of an audit.
Douglas was arrested in Bell County in December following an investigation by Texas Rangers.
She’s scheduled to be sentenced in June.
A message left with Milam County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris White, who assisted in the investigation, was not returned. It’s not clear whether Douglas was fired from her position or if she resigned.