SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — A former Texas police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the fatal shooting of an upstate New York couple in October.
Thirty-four-year-old Bron Bohlar entered the plea to a conspiracy charge Monday morning in Wayne County, New York.
Authorities say the former Sunray, Texas, police officer helped Timothy Dean and his wife, Charlene Childers, plan the slayings of Amber Washburn and Joshua Niles, who was Childers’ ex-boyfriend.
Police say Dean shot the couple outside their home in Sodus on Oct. 22. Dean and Childers were arraigned last week in Wayne County on murder charges.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Perversion of Justice: How a future Trump Cabinet member gave a serial sex abuser the deal of a lifetime VIEW
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- ‘Where are we going?’: George Bush’s final days
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
Dean is a former Sunray police chief.
Bohlar’s attorney, James Riotto, says his client had nothing to do with the slayings.
Relatives say Niles had recently won custody of the two children he had with Childers.