NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An ex-Tennessee teacher who fled with a 15-year-old student last year and set off a 39-day nationwide manhunt has asked to change his plea in federal court.
A document filed by his lawyer Thursday in federal court in Nashville says 51-year-old Tad Cummins wants to change his previous not-guilty plea. It says he “would like to enter a plea of guilty.”
He’s charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.
No date has been set for the requested hearing.
Cummins and the girl disappeared last March. They were found in April last year at a remote forest cabin near Cecilville, California, following a tip to police.
The Tennessee Board of Education revoked Cummins’ teaching license in July.