NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An ex-Tennessee teacher who fled with a 15-year-old student last year and set off a 39-day nationwide manhunt is scheduled to plead guilty.
A document filed by his lawyer last week in federal court in Nashville says 51-year-old Tad Cummins wants to change his previous not guilty plea. It says he “would like to enter a plea of guilty.”
A sentencing hearing is scheduled on Thursday afternoon.
Cummins is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.
Cummins and the girl disappeared last March. They were found in April last year at a remote forest cabin near Cecilville, California, following a tip to police.