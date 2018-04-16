KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee police chief has been named to a new post in the U.S. Justice Department.

The agency said in a news release that Phil Keith will be director of Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS.

Keith spent 17 years as chief of police in Knoxville and has more than 47 years of experience in criminal justice, public safety and business administration. He was also commissioner of the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

The release said Keith will be responsible for overseeing grant awards, innovative policing strategies, and training and technical assistance.