TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A former Tempe middle-school teacher accused of having sexual encounters with a student has been sentenced to lifetime probation with sex offender terms.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Kara Loofborough entered a plea agreement in the case.

The 27-year-old Loofborough was arrested in April on suspicion of furnishing harmful items to a minor, indecent exposure and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Police say they contacted Loofborough after receiving a call from the father of the 13-year-old boy.

The man was concerned about conversations his son had with the seventh-grade science teacher.

Police say the teen allegedly had been messaging on social media and video chatting with Loofborough after school hours.

Loofborough later reportedly exposed herself to the boy via video chat and allegedly let him touch her.