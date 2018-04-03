LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A former science teacher has filed a notice of tort claim against a northern Idaho school district, claiming she was harassed by students and an administrator.
The Lewiston Tribune reports Lisa Washburn submitted the notice to the Culdesac School District in September, also claiming she was wrongfully fired after showing her students a documentary on the theories of evolution last year.
Washburn claims students had threatened and harassed on her several occasion and an administrator “began to act in a sexually inappropriate manner.”
Her Attorney Kass Harstad says Washburn is working with the district toward reaching a resolution.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- Kushner family saw White House as opportunity; it’s mainly been trouble
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
The district has denied any wrongdoing.
Superintendent Alan Felgenhauer says the district believes the claim is “completely false and has no credibility whatsoever.”
Washburn has asked for $57,000 in damages.
___
Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com