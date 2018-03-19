WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware teacher has pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor into engaging in sexual activity.

U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss announced Monday that 37-year-old Joshua Rutherford entered his plea Monday. He was initially charged with two counts each of seeking child pornography and attempted inducement of a minor but reached a plea deal with prosecutors in January.

According to statements made in court, the former Smyrna High School teacher and track coach chatted online with an undercover investigator posing as a 14-year-old girl’s father and expressed interest in having sex with the girl while her father watched. Authorities say Rutherford demanded the father have sexual contact with the minor first to prove he wasn’t law enforcement.

Rutherford faces 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in June.