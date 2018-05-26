RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia high school teacher has been sentenced to two years in prison for sending a naked photo of himself to one of his students.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the punishment given to Benjamin Brittain was well above advisory sentencing guidelines ranging from one day to three months behind bars.
Prosecutors said Brittain was an economics teacher at Deep Run High School when he sent naked photos of himself via social media to a 16-year-old girl in 2016. They said he also sent the girl messages saying he wanted to have sex with her.
Brittain apologized before the judge imposed his sentence Friday, saying he is “extraordinarily, immeasurably sorry” for what he did.
Brittain pleaded guilty in February to taking indecent liberties with a minor.
