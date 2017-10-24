PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Court records show that a former Portland school teacher who was found guilty last week of sexually abusing six girls while working as a substitute faced repeated reprimands for inappropriate conduct involving students before retiring in 2012.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Portland Public Schools said it had disciplined Norman Scott several times for complaints by students and their families.

The district disclosed the information in response to a 2012 lawsuit filed by Scott, claiming a breach of his contract after retirement.

The district listed three examples of misconduct in the court document, but didn’t specify how many complaints had been made against Scott during his career, how many times he was disciplined or what the discipline was.

Portland Public Schools didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Scott has denied touching any students inappropriately.

___

