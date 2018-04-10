LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A former northwest Indiana teacher faces nearly two dozen charges for his alleged sexual misconduct with boys during after-school baseball lessons.
Forty-six-year-old Joe Kimerer was fired in March as a fourth-grade teacher and baseball coach at Amelia Earhart Elementary School after the allegations surfaced.
The Journal & Courier reports Kimerer initially faced 13 charges, including vicarious sexual gratification with a child, for his alleged actions with male students during after-school baseball pitching lessons at the Lafayette school.
But he’s now charged with a total of 21 counts after three additional boys told authorities that he’d victimized them. Kimerer also faces two counts of violating no-contact orders for allegedly leaving notes of apology for two of his alleged victims’ fathers.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Trump blasts Mueller probe as 'attack on our country'
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with Kimerer’s attorney.
___
Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com