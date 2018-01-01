SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former Sioux City schoolteacher has been accused of stealing nearly $3,000 from accounts she set up for East High Special Olympics and the Friendship Connection.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 48-year-old Melissa Dickerson is charged with theft. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call Monday from The Associated Press.

Court documents say Dickerson was an East High School special education teacher in 2013 when she opened the accounts in violation of Sioux City Community School District policies.

Court documents say that, earlier this month, a bank official told district officials that one of the accounts was overdrawn because of a MidAmerican Energy bill in Dickerson’s name. The documents say Dickerson later acknowledged transactions from August 2016 through June that were made for her own personal use.

