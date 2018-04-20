GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — The lawyer for a former teacher at a prestigious Connecticut private school accused of sexually abusing several students decades ago says his client denies the allegations.

The current headmaster of Greenwich Country Day School told families and faculty last week that Peter French was one of two former teachers an independent investigation determined sexually abused students. The other teacher has died.

French worked at the school from 1961 until 1999.

The 83-year-old French resigned this month from his job as a children’s golf instructor at Waubeeka Golf Links in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Mark Sherman, French’s lawyer, said in a statement his client “denies the allegations” and was not given “a full and fair opportunity to defend himself.”

French won’t be prosecuted because the statute of limitations has expired.