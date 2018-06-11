DUMMER, N.H. (AP) — A former tax collector and New Hampshire town clerk who admitted to stealing thousands of dollars has been sentenced to serve at least four years in prison.

The sentencing for former Dummer town clerk Mariann Letarte was delayed about two months until Monday’s hearing. WMUR-TV reports the 57-year-old was sentenced to four to 14 years in state prison and was ordered to pay restitution to the town.

Coos County Attorney John McCormick says Letarte abused her position as town clerk and tax collector to steal nearly $150,000 from the people who elected her.

Her defense attorney argues it will be difficult to pay back the town if she serves time in prison.

The judge says the effect on Dummer weighed on his decision to sentence Letarte to prison.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com