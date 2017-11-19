HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut college student is facing arraignment on allegations she smeared body fluids on her roommate’s belongings.
Brianna Brochu is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court. She’s charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace. Prosecutors say they’re determining whether to add a hate crime charge.
The 18-year-old Harwinton resident, who is white, is accused of contaminating her black roommate’s belongings at the University of Hartford.
Police say Brochu wrote on Instagram about rubbing used tampons on her roommate’s backpack and putting her roommate’s toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t shine.” Her roommate, Chennel Rowe, said she developed severe throat pain.
Officials say Brochu no longer attends the university, but won’t elaborate.
Brochu told the Republican-American newspaper that she acted foolishly, but she is not a bigot.