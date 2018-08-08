Share story

By
The Associated Press

ELK POINT, S.D. (AP) — A high school graduate is suing a South Dakota school district and two officials, accusing them of sexual discrimination over an article she wrote for a school newspaper in which she said she likes “Netflix n’ Chill.”

Addison Ludwig says she was unfairly singled out last September after the article appeared in Elk Point-Jefferson High School’s publication.

The lawsuit says Principal Travis Aslesen told her in a closed-door meeting that the phrase refers to casual sex. Ludwig says she thought it meant to watch movies.

The lawsuit alleges the confrontation violated district policy, because a staff member of the same gender must be present when discussing sex and gender.

Court documents say Aslesen removed Ludwig from honors study hall and her role as the newspaper’s editor.

Aslesen hasn’t commented.

